For Kayla Barr, feeling “at home” means something.
That much is obvious when the Maryville soccer standout reflects on why she chose to continue her career at the University of Tennessee. It all centers around that feeling, one she had when spending time around Tennessee’s coaches.
“Just how they made me feel at home when I went on my visits,” Barr told The Daily Times, “along with the players. They also made me feel at home.”
Barr’s journey to putting pen to paper with Tennessee, which she did Wednesday during Maryville’s fall signing ceremony, started with another decision to go somewhere she felt at home.
A Seymour native, Barr originally attended The King’s Academy, but switched to Maryville her freshman year. Her goal was to be part of a program that would help her improve both on the field and in the classroom.
“(Maryville is) a really good academics school, obviously, and the soccer team, of course,” Barr said.
Four years later, Barr may even have had more of an impact on the Lady Rebels program than it had on her. Her list of accolades is long, including four All-State selections and the title of 2020 All-Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year, but the one she may be remembered for longest is breaking the program’s career goal-scoring record.
That mark was previously held by Reyna Coston, another Lady Rebels standout whom Barr played with during her freshman season. Needing three goals to break the record, Barr tallied four in a District 4-AAA quarterfinal match against William Blount, which Maryville won, 9-0.
It’s been routine for her to score multiple goals any time she takes the field, mixing athleticism and soccer savvy to quickly become one of the area’s top players.
“I have definitely grown since freshman year,” Barr said. “I really enjoyed it.”
At Tennessee, Barr will join a program led by longtime assistant Joe Kirt, who has taken the Vols to an 11-5-2 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance this season. No. 22 Tennessee will host Xavier at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the tournament.
Another thing Barr likes about Tennessee, along with the hospitality of Kirt and his staff and players, is the proximity to her hometown. True to her nature, home is at the forefront of her mind.
“I’m so excited,” Barr said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and all my family, pushing me to be my best. So I’m really excited.”
Tyler is a sports reporter at The Daily Times.
