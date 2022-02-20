COLUMBIA, South Carolina — At first, it seemed Tennessee would stave off the narrative.
When Jordan Horston suffered a fractured dislocation of her left elbow on Thursday at Alabama, the outlook for the Lady Vols’ game at first-ranked South Carolina became significantly more bleak. Without its leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, how could No. 12 Tennessee contend with the country’s top team on the road?
For most of the first half, the Lady Vols did. They used solid defense and responsive offense to trail by just four points at the end of the first quarter, but it was ultimately too good to last for Tennessee.
South Carolina eventually poked holes in the areas Horston dominates, consistent rebounding and opportunistic scoring, to down Tennessee, 67-53, at Colonial Life Arena.
“I thought our players played really hard. I thought we really battled the best we could,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We were at times a little limited with our size in the paint, but we kept trying. When you’re playing South Carolina, they’re so good, you just can’t make many mistakes and come out with a win.
“Mistakes can be breakdowns. It could be a missed box-out. It could be a quick shot that leads to a transition bucket. (South Carolina is) an excellent basketball team, but I’m proud of our team’s fight today.”
Although it would still have been a tall order for Tennessee (21-6, 10-4 SEC) to upset South Carolina even with Horston available, the weaknesses created by her absence were evident both on the floor and in the box score.
The Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1 SEC) outrebounded the Lady Vols, 59-38, a glaring issue for a Tennessee squad that’s one of the country’s top rebounding teams. Though Alexus Dye still snagged 11 rebounds, 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key, who has eight double-doubles this season, only tallied seven.
Without Horston on the floor to grab extra boards, Tennessee both allowed offensive rebounds, and thus extra possessions, to South Carolina and couldn’t give itself the additional ones it needed to keep the score close throughout.
“There were several possessions I felt like, specifically I’m thinking of the first half because I can see it so well, we were in great position,” Harper said. “We did the best we could and couldn’t come up with the ball. That happened. I do believe there were some breakdowns throughout the game where we didn’t do our job. So it’s maybe minimizing those mistakes, being a little bit better for the majority of the time.
“Then there were a few where your system, your schemes defensively, lend towards doubling and helping and the ball literally bounces to the person you’re not guarding. That’s a little tough. There will be some learning from this and there are some where we just high-five them, they did a great job, move on.”
Tennessee also scored noticeably less points than usual Sunday. The Lady Vols averaged 70.3 points per game before the bout, finishing with nearly 14 less, a quarter’s worth, than that average against the Gamecocks.
One positive for the Lady Vols was the defensive effort they put forth, allowing them to keep the game close early. If they can keep the pressure up against other teams, it will help them in dealing with Horston’s injury.
South Carolina isn’t any other team, though, and Sunday’s wasn’t any matchup. With ESPN’s College Gameday in town and an arena full of Gamecock fans, Tennessee had to be at its absolute best to have a shot at upsetting South Carolina without Horston.
Its effort was at its best, but its overall performance wasn’t, thanks to the Gamecocks’ successful work in exploiting the issues caused by Horston’s absence.
“Nothing’s going to be easy for us the rest of the season,” Harper said. “We cannot expect anything easy. Everything that we get, we’re going to earn it, and I’m talking possession by possession. That’s got to be the space that we’re comfortable living in right now.”
