Maryville knocked down shot after shot from beyond the arc Wednesday, and coach Taylor Clark wants to know why.
“I wish I knew (what caused it), and then I would bottle it up and I would keep it in our locker room. We’d give it to them before every game,” Clark told The Daily Times.
The Lady Rebels hit 16 total 3-pointers against Sequoyah on the second day of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, draining attempts left and right. That lethal shooting paved the way for Maryville to dominate, 80-42, and advance to the tournament’s fifth-place game.
The win came less than 24 hours after the Lady Rebels (6-8) missed a last-second three in a 60-57 loss to Spring Valley.
“I wish we could have saved a few of those (3-pointers) for last night when we played,” Clark said. “We were like 30% from the field last night, so I wish we could have at least evened it out a little bit. But that was big for us.”
Jada Edwards led the way for Maryville with 24 points. She made all four of her 3-pointers in the first half; one came during a second quarter in which the Lady Rebels posted 28 points.
Taking a 47-22 lead into the third quarter, Maryville continued to crush Sequoyah (2-10) with long-distance shooting. Seven of the Lady Rebels’ eight buckets in the third period were 3-pointers, with Maggie Carpenter hitting three and Caton Harris adding two.
“Our emphasis was on getting the ball inside, which is actually the opposite of hitting 3-pointers,” Clark said. “But when you get the ball inside and you have inside-out threes, those are a lot more efficient threes.
“Number one, you’re a lot more open because you’ve got somebody closing out from you from the inside of the paint, and secondly, that’s what the girls are used to shooting is having passes from inside the paint coming out to the perimeter. So I think that’s big. It sounds opposite, but once you get the ball inside, you usually shoot a lot better outside as well.”
The Lady Rebels scored double-digit points in each quarter. Even in the fourth, when they made only four shots, they still netted 10 points since two of those makes were 3-pointers.
Carpenter followed Edwards with 16 points, while Harris totaled 12. They both also hit four 3-pointers.
“We’re just preaching to them (to) just continue to get better on those details,” Clark said, “and that as long as we’re keeping an emphasis on our offensive and defensive details, some more success will come along with that. I think our team has progressed a long way from the beginning of this season, and we just continue to get better at all of that.”
Maryville will face Lafayette at 12:15 p.m. today to determine the tournament’s fifth-place finisher. Lafayette lost to Farragut on Tuesday before beating DeKalb County on Wednesday.
“I’ve never played (Lafayette) before, but one good thing about having a tournament in one central location is you get to watch all the games that they play the first two days,” Clark said. “So we got to watch them quite a bit in here. They’re a physical team. They’re super physical, they have a lot of pressure on the ball.
“So we’ll emphasize with our guards being strong with the ball, not being quick to dribble, but using lots of pass-fakes and keeping straight lines to the rim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.