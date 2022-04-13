KNOXVILLE — If there is an area of the Tennessee football team that will go into the offseason and fall camp in August with the biggest question mark, it’s the secondary.
The Vols have dealt with low numbers throughout spring camp, their most notable losses including Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson, with both players’ eligibility running out after last season.
Those losses, coupled with injuries, is a problem defensive backs coach Willie Martinez has been more than aware of. He’s looking at it as an opportunity.
“We want a versatile secondary, so we’ll try guys at different positions,” Martinez said. “We haven’t changed from the standpoint from when we first got here, you know what I mean? We’re going to see who can play in different spots. ... We’re thin a little bit with the limited reps that we’re giving certain guys, but for the most part, guys are doing a really good job.
“It’s not the numbers that we want but they’ve been able to manage it and we’re doing a good job of monitoring it and we’ve had some success with it.”
Tennessee won’t be without experience there, even with the attrition. The Vols return seniors Trevon Flowers, Warren Burrell and Jaylen McCollough, all of which have a plethora of playing time over the last four years in the program.
Entering their second season in the same defensive system is one factor that works in the favor of those returning, as well as the underclassmen, even despite the lack of depth.
“Where they’ve really benefited from is one year into this thing, we’re in our second year,” Martinez said. “The gains that we’re making, how we’re growing as a defense, has been tremendous. They’re out there coaching (younger players) every single play, so they’re growing and they understand our scheme a lot better. We’re making major gains in that. They understand what the scheme is like now.”
Martinez has especially seen that growth out of Flowers and McCollough.
Flowers recorded a career high 79 tackles, which tied for sixth in the SEC while McCollough had three interceptions during their junior campaigns last season.
“It starts with (Trevon) Flowers and Jaylen McCollough,” Martinez said. “The leadership that they’re getting as a collective group has been outstanding. They have taken their leadership to another level, another step. We’ve been really excited about that.”
Sophomore Christan Charles has felt the impact of Flowers and McCollough’s leadership, as well.
Charles saw the field in eight games as a freshman, primarily on special teams during the 2021 season. For him, spring camp has been about transitioning from safety to cornerback
“I feel like I’ve handled (changing positions) pretty seamlessly,” Charles said. “I look at it as opportunity because we have a lot of guys out, obviously. I just use it as an opportunity to better myself. ... Getting these reps in the spring are really useful, really valuable.”
According to Charles, the move from safety to corner has its noticeable differences, all of which have presented challenges, from conditioning to the pace of the game.
Like the rest of the secondary, leaning on the players that have been in the program and in similar situations over the years have been a big asset to him.
“(Flowers) and Jaylen are huge for our room,” Charles said. “They’re guys with a ton of experience, obviously. They’re guys that you can look to if you have questions on anything and you can listen to them and really understand the fact that they know what they’re talking about. They’ve lived it, they have the experience. That’s been the biggest thing, just learning from the experience that they have.”
