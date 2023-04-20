Heritage didn’t have to discuss the situation it faced when it stepped onto the field Thursday against Hardin Valley. The Lady Mountaineers were well aware of what was at stake.
“We didn’t talk too much about that to our kids, about ‘Win and you’re first place’, but we knew it,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times.
With Heritage and Farragut entering play tied atop the District 4-4A standings, a Heritage win and a Farragut loss to Maryville would give the Lady Mountaineers the top spot. If Farragut won, though, it would take first place over Heritage due to tiebreaker rules.
Both teams controlled what they could control, as the Lady Mountaineers bested Hardin Valley, 4-3, while the Lady Admirals defeated Maryville, 6-5, giving Farragut the district’s number one spot. While Heritage (17-4, 9-1 District 4-4A) didn’t earn the ultimate prize it was after, it still gave itself plenty of reasons to feel content.
Four different Heritage players tallied an RBI while pitcher Katelyn Russell shined, throwing the entire game and allowing three runs (two earned) and two walks while recording nine strikeouts. She kept Hardin Valley (10-13, 2-7) hitters at bay, with two of the final three outs she earned coming on strikeouts swinging.
“Katelyn Russell’s a really good pitcher,” Sherman said. “We just talked, I said she’s a top-three, top-four pitcher (in our district) and we got two of the top four (in the district), so I feel pretty good about pitching and defense.”
Russell has fit into the spot behind ace Izzie Hayes, giving the Lady Mountaineers a one-two punch of a pitching staff that has Sherman confident in his team’s ability to pull out wins during the upcoming postseason.
“We’ve gotten that out of (Russell), we’ve gotten that out of Izzie all year, except for a couple of instances,” Sherman said. “So we feel like if we get into a pitchers duel, we’ve got a good chance. We’d just like to be a little more productive at the plate. But we do feel confident that if we have to win a one-to-nothing or a four-to-three, that we can do that.”
Claire Foister kicked off the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. After Hardin Valley responded with a run in the top of the third, Kendal Correll batted in Hayes on a single, but the Lady Hawks again tied it up in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the inning, Hayes brought in Madison Phillips with a sacrifice grounder before Kylee Thomas singled on a ground ball to third, scoring Foister. That would be the determining run, as Hardin Valley’s one run scored in the top of the sixth couldn’t stand up to the lead Russell was keeping alive.
Russell caught Hardin Valley’s Emma Kate Schneider swinging for strike three to start the top of the seventh, and after forcing Natalie Nettles to ground out, she got Kaitlyn Mann to also swing against air for the final strike of the game.
It was yet another example of the defensive tenacity Heritage possesses, a trait that could help it catch fire once the district tournament kicks off.
“We didn’t do it very well tonight, but typically, we’ve been good about getting through the first time through the lineup and then adjusting what the pitcher’s trying to do to us,” Sherman said. “We didn’t do that so great tonight, but that’s one thing. The defensive mindset’s always there.
“We play good defense. We don’t allow balls to hit the grass. Just solid pitching, and talking to Izzie and Katelyn early in the season, (I said), ‘Look you guys can get us to a state tournament if you pitch like you’re pitching. So just those kinds of things. Katelyn’s insured in the circle, Izzie’s taken that number one role and owned it all year, and we hope she’ll be there the rest of the year as well.”
