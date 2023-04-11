Maryville left the locker room after halftime with a plan.
Tied 2-all with Farragut at John Sevier Elementary School, the Rebels needed an adjustment to take the lead over the Admirals and secure the District 4-AAA victory. Their plan was to use the space they were being given, taking advantage of it to score.
They answered that plan perfectly. In less than four minutes, Maryville scored three goals, executing strongly en route to a 5-2 victory over Farragut.
“After half(time), we talked about how we can kind of exploit some space,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “They were playing a super high line, and so we had to be smart. We had to figure out how to use this space, whether it was through, over the top or in a combination way, and the guys were able to figure some things out really quick in the first 10 (minutes) and just kind of put this game to bed.”
The offense for Maryville (5-3-2, 3-0-1 District 4-AAA) shined on a night when five different players found the net. The first was Graham Borgia, who tapped in a goal less than a minute after the Admirals (1-7, 0-2) scored on a long crossing shot from the right side of the pitch.
Farragut scored again just two minutes and 14 seconds later, forcing Maryville to respond again, with Thomas Tisdale scoring on a slow-roller that Farragut couldn’t keep from meandering in.
“The first goal was unfortunate with a cross that kind of floats behind our keeper,” Bradford said. “So we put ourselves in a bad spot. The guys had to respond. I was very impressed with how we kept our composure. We played simple. We’ve been talking a lot about that, and the guys kind of incrementally worked the ball up the field and we put the ball in some space.
“That was advantageous for us on that first goal with Graham tying it. They take the lead again and you’re like, ‘What is this game going to be like tonight?’”
Coming out of the locker room, the Rebels used their new plan to their advantage, putting on a scoring blitz orchestrated by Joshua Maldonado-Costas, Seth Meade and Hayden Stringer. Meade finished with a hat-trick of assists as well.
“It feels amazing to have an offense that’s really putting it together as we’ve been struggling the past few weeks,” senior Nathanael Barnett said. “But we’ve really, really put it together and we’ve been finding strikers to put in goals, which we haven’t been able to at a very strong level up to this point.
“This game, we just put them in and in and in, and we showed our true potential with all of our forwards, defenders and midfielders all around the field.”
The Rebels played out the final 30 minutes with solid defense, shutting out the Admirals in the second half.
It was a meaningful win for the Rebels, as they bested a Farragut program that has given them hard knocks in the past. It was also a step forward for Maryville in honing its on-pitch product as the second half of the season moves on.
“You never know how it’s going to turn out because Farragut is such a great program and with classy players,” Bradford said. “You can tell that they’ve got talent as well. So for us to come out there and share the ball better than we have in the recent weeks and guys have great energy in front of our home crowd, yeah, it was great to get another district win.”
“It always feels good to get a convincing district win, but we’ve had some trouble with Farragut in the past, whether we’ve been better than them or we’ve just grasped a late tie,” junior Thomas Tisdale added. “But it feels good to beat Farragut especially when we’ve had some trouble with them in the past.”
