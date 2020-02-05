Maryville is often defined by a certain player, one who develops in the background and comes out of nowhere by the end of their career to help the Rebels continue their dominance.
Ashton Maples and Tommy Ledford do not fit that mold.
Maples and Ledford have been mainstays for Maryville over the past two seasons, paving the way for the duo to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Maples signed with Tennessee Tech while Ledford inked with the University of the Cumberlands.
Maples was originally committed to Liberty before decommiting on Dec. 15. He verbally committed to Tennessee Tech on Jan. 23.
“I just decided that I wanted to look at more of my options and then I found my option at Tennessee Tech,” Maples told The Daily Times. “They just made it feel like home for me. The players all greeted me and made me feel wanted. It’s a great town that has a great atmosphere for football and the program is on the come up right now, and I wanted to be part of that.”
Maples did not see the field much as a sophomore, but he was the Rebels third-leading receiver as a junior. He took an even bigger jump this season, hauling in 31 receptions for 706 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns.
“I was just hungry,” Maples said. “I didn’t play my sophomore year and that kind of left a bad taste in my mouth. That summer I started working, and then we lost to Oakland (in the semifinals in 2018) by however many points and that left a worst taste in my mouth. Every day, I just strived to be great and tried to get better.”
“Ashton is one of the hardest workers that we’ve ever had since I’ve been at Maryville,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt added. “He was always on his own running routes, catching balls and trying to get faster. He’s one of those kids that the ceiling is really high for, and I think his best days are probably ahead of him because of his frame and how hard he works. He is just now scratching the surface of what he is capable of, and that is exciting to watch.”
Ledford started as a sophomore, but he had not fully embraced his size and the dominance that could come with it.
All of that slowly changed over the past two seasons as he developed into an anchor for an offensive line that allowed Maryville to average 416.6 yards per game en route to its 17th state championship.
“I think it was about maturity and experience,” Ledford said. “The more plays and the more reps I got in, I eventually just figured it out and worked my way into it.”
The work ethic both Maples and Ledford exhibited throughout their careers allowed them to make an impact over the years and propelled them to the collegiate ranks.
“Kids like this are one of the big reasons why you become a coach,” Hunt said. “In any sport, coaches love to see kids develop because that’s our goal — to develop fantastic young men and also really good football players — and that’s exactly what happened with Tommy and Ashton.
“They got so much better their junior and senior years, and it’s a whole lot of fun to watch a kid grow and be successful then fulfill some dreams of theirs and get to play in college.”
