Brandon Coggin joined the William Blount baseball team as a 250-pound freshman who needed to get in better shape. He took that task to the extreme, losing close to 100 pounds by the time his sophomore year rolled around.
It proved too much of a drastic change, and the next year was spent finding a middle ground that allowed him to develop into one of the Governors’ strongest players. In both instances, the now-senior infielder showed a commitment that has come to define his baseball career.
“The end goal was to get better each year, no matter what I had to do,” Coggin told The Daily Times. “With anything I get told, I try to do it 10 times better. Anyway I could get on the field and help my team, that’s what I wanted to do.”
“It showed me at an early age that he was willing to do what us as coaches wanted, and that’s great because you want kids who are coachable, who want to learn and want to get better,” William Blount coach Justin Young added. “He is a model for what we want in our program with his work ethic, his drive and everything he does.”
Coggin did all of that not only to carve out whatever role he could for the Governors, but also to fulfill a lifelong dream of continuing his career at the collegiate level, a goal he accomplished when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Freed-Hardeman University on Thursday.
“It’s surreal because I imagined this as a kid and pictured it 1,000 times in my head,” Coggin said. “Being able to sign, it was all worth it and it is the best thing I ever felt so far in my life.”
Coggin attributed a country atmosphere that resembled William Blount as the reason why Freed-Hardeman was the perfect fit.
The Lions will also provide Coggin with the opportunity to see how far his work ethic can take him. Freed-Hardeman was in first place in the American Midwest Conference with a 17-5 record (9-2) before COVID-19 put a premature end to last season.
“I believe that with development and with the coaches at Freed-Hardeman, I will definitely improve like I have been,” Coggin said. “What I do in a couple months is what some people do in years. I’m just really thankful and blessed to have this opportunity.”
Coggin is also excited to get back on the diamond after the pandemic cost him his junior campaign last spring. He believes the Governors can compete for a district championship this season, which would be the crowning achievement for a career defined by exceeding expectations.
“A lot of kids have a dream of playing college sports but very few work to make that a reality,” Young said. “I’m so proud of him because he has been counted out his whole life. He has faced a lot of adversity. He’s not always been the most athletic or most gifted, but he worked his tail off since he was a freshman to make it happen.”
