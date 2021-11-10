Grace Akard made it.
After more than a decade of playing volleyball at every level available, from recreation leagues to travel ball to the pinnacle of the high school ranks, the Maryville senior signed on to continue her journey on Wednesday on the very floor she starred for the Lady Rebels on, inking her national letter of intent with Carson-Newman University.
“It’s kind of like I’m finally there,” Akard told The Daily Times. “This is what I’ve worked for since I was very little, so this is a huge moment. It’s just really exciting.”
Akard’s signing comes just weeks after Maryville completed its second straight Class AAA state tournament run, and she credits the past two years, which coincided with Chris Hames taking over the program, with helping her prepare for the next level.
“(The two state title runs) were super exciting,” Akard said. “Of course, I wish we could have gone further, but it wasn’t God’s plan for us. I really think that helped me prepare for the next level because Carson-Newman, I’ve been following their program and they’re good, too. It kind of gets me in the mindset that we’re going to succeed there, too. I’m looking forward to that.
“Playing for coach (Hames) really helped me at the high school level because we did go further and learned more technical stuff.”
Her decision to choose what the Carson-Newman program offered her came down to two factors, one of which had to do with her family and faith.
The other factor was Akard’s relationship with Eagles head coach Ashley Tiernan.
It didn’t take long for Akard to build a relationship with the coach, and it made the decision to play for her the next four years even easier.
“Coach Tiernan and I are very like-minded,” Akard said. “We’re both directly to the point, which I like because I understand where I stand with her, so I don’t have to second guess myself where I am with her and I just know. That’s always nice, especially with someone who is your coach.”
The doubt stemmed from an ACL injury the senior defender suffered during the club season that prevented her from playing for the Lady Rebels in the fall, but once Funderburk watched Maryville snag a close 1-0 victory over Alcoa on Aug. 19 the uncertainty cleared.
“I remember I went home and was like, ‘I wish I could have been out there to help,’” Funderburk said. “There was no way I could give it up like that. I wanted to keep fighting and work my way back to who I was before.”
On the same day she completed her physical therapy regimen, Funderburk signed with Tusculum to take the final step in reaching the collegiate ranks.
The injury never swayed the Pioneers, who extended an offer to Funderback after she was sidelined. That trust along with all the positive reviews Funderburk received from her club coach — a Tusculum alum — was the final reassurance she needed.
“I was really surprised,” Funderburk said. “I sent them all the film I had, but I didn’t think any college would want a person coming off an ACL injury, but I was wrong.
“I’ve always heard great things about the program. When I went to visit them and talk, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I want to go.’”
It was a fitting sequence considering the amount of credit Leonard gives Burroughs for what happened once Leonard sat down at the table: signing with Cleveland State.
“She’s one of my best friends, so being able to swim with her all these years has helped me in practice because she’s very good and that helps me want to work harder every single day,” Leonard said. “I couldn’t have done it without training with her every day. It just shows how much your teammates influence you and how hard you work.”
Leonard searched for a similar environment to the one she had at Maryville during the recruiting process. She wanted coaches and teammates who brought out her best as well as friendships and relationships that would get her through tough moments.
She found all of that with the Vikings.
“I really loved the coaches because they were so energetic and the team was so fun,” Leonard said. “I knew I’d go up there and just have a really good time regardless of anything that went on in life because I’d have a good support system. The great team atmosphere was the main thing that drew me there.”
Allison, a Maryville High School senior, has been competing in rowing since she was in the eighth grade and spent the last two years as a starboard rower with the TriStar Rowing team, which features several high school student-athletes from Knox and Blount Counties.
That dedication was enough to get her noticed by Jacksonville University, where she signed on to continue her rowing career Wednesday.
“It feels really good (to sign),” Allison said. “I’ve spent the last five years of my life dedicated to rowing so seeing all of that hard work pay off with more than just a medal on the shelf is really nice.”
In 2021, Allison was part of the national team that placed 12th in the Straight Four competition and also won the lightweight Straight Four Division in the Head of the Hooch competition.
What drew her to Jacksonville was the relationship she built with current players and coaches on her official visit.
“The campus is so beautiful there,” Allison said. “When I met the girls on the team they were always so accepting and they were just really fun to be around and the coaches are just really phenomenal.”
