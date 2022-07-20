ATLANTA — Kirby Smart took to the podium at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Wednesday in a different position than in years past.
His Georgia football team had an air about it in previous seasons. That reputation actually preceded Smart’s head coaching tenure, which began in Athens in 2016.
Pundits often ranked the Bulldogs high in preseason polls before they fell short of expectations, which was why former Georgia coach Mark Richt was let go at the end of a 10-win season in 2015 that led to Smart taking the helm of the program.
It took five years, but Smart delivered on it, finally beating his former boss in Alabama head coach Nick Saban after four failed attempts, including in last year’s SEC Championship. For the first time over four decades, Georgia walked into SEC Media Days as the defending national champions.
“I think the biggest thing (I learned during the 2021 national title run) is time management for us during that time,” Smart said. “We probably did more work in that championship run than we did in previous years. So the previous Playoff we had, we didn’t practice as many days in pads, we didn’t condition as much as we did in this one. We felt like that was a very integral part to our team, is could we be the best conditioned team when we played Michigan (in the College Football Playoff semifinal) when we played Alabama? That was something that we really honed in on and thought was important.”
A lot of that leadership is now gone, either pillaged by the 2022 NFL Draft or out of eligibility, but as usual, the Bulldogs aren’t lacking the pieces for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff run.
Among the losses from a defense that dominated opponents last season, allowing just over 10 points and 268.5 yards per game, are the entirety of Georgia’s front seven and a number of key players in the secondary.
Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cline and Channing Tindall were all first round selections in the draft, but Georgia does return defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive back Keele Ringo, who sealed the national championship with late interception return for a touchdown.
“I see a bunch of young guys that fly around and are just excited to learn football,” Smith said. “Excited to be under Coach Smart. He spent 10-12 years at Alabama, being a great defensive coordinator. I think that is the ultimate reason why I came back, to learn from him and take every day one step at a time. Be where your feet are.”
The offense suffered some attrition as well with running backs Zamir White and James Cook, who combined for nearly 1,600 yards on the ground, departing. At receiver, George Pickens and Jermaine Burton (transferred to Alabama) also leave a void, but quarterback Stetson Bennett returns for another season.
Bennett was one of college football’s biggest storylines last season. The former walk on dealt with calls for being replaced by backup and former five-star recruit J.T. Daniels at times and those feelings from the fanbase only intensified after Georgia stalled against Alabama in a 41-24 SEC title game loss.
With a national championship on his resume, there’s no doubt about who the Bulldogs’ quarterback will be in 2022 and while outside opinion was that Bennett didn’t have it in him to lead Georgia to the promised land, his coaches and teammates knew right away that he could.
“I think now (Bennett) has a little more support because he is the guy,” Smart said. “It’s hard for players around you to have conviction you’re not the guy if you’re not the starter. He wasn’t the starter this time last year, at this time two years ago. He started intermittently throughout two years ago, then once he won the job (last season), I think he’s created a little bit of momentum with our players, our skill players, because there’s no doubt there.”
“You play the game to play the game and you play the game to win and compete against the best players,” Bennett added. “I am able. I am secure enough. I can look in the mirror…(The SEC) is the best conference in the country, but if we take care of business, we take care of business here.”
