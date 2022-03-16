SEYMOUR — There was a moment Wednesday afternoon at Don Doyle Field that served as a learning experience for Seymour’s young infield.
The Hilltoppers’ Nate Conner hit a hard grounder to Eagles’ first baseman Jackson Farmer with the score tied at 1 in the third inning of a rematch of last season’s Region 1-3A championship game.
The opportunity was there for Farmer to field the ball and possibly turn a double play to get Seymour out of the frame unscathed, but it shot past him, traveling down the right-field line to give Science Hill the lead and open the door for a six-run inning that eventually proved to be the difference in the Hilltoppers’ 11-4 win in the Playing For A Cure Tournament at Seymour High School.
For Eagles’ head coach Kyle Koeneman, taking on last year’s Class AAA state champion this early in the 2022 campaign is an experience that could serve his young roster well as they try and recapture the successes of a 32-4 season a year ago.
“Playing (Science Hill) was a good experience for our young guys, getting us prepared for our district tournament and the postseason because we’re going to be seeing team’s just like that,” Koeneman told The Daily Times. “They threw a good arm at us, and it was good to see our guys go out there and compete against a guy like that. These last two nights, we haven’t swung the bat well or gone out there and competed so it was good to see them go out there and compete against a good team.
“They’re going to be a state tournament contender and they won it last year and have pretty much everybody back. If we clean up a couple of errors there, we’re still in that ballgame in the later innings, so if we just clean those up, we’ll be alright.”
Seymour (1-5) jumped in front in the first off of a Parker Seal RBI groundout, and held Science Hill at bay in the second before the Hilltoppers piled it on in the third with back-to-back doubles from Conner and Jaxon Diamond and a two-run shot over the center field wall off of the bat of Gavin Briggs to give them a 6-1 lead.
Science Hill (6-0) tallied eight hits in the win, but five errors, all of which came from Seymour’s infield, didn’t do the Eagles many favors.
“We’ve got a sophomore over (at first base) and he’s never played varsity before, he hasn’t had a ball hit hard at him before,” Koeneman said. “He catches that ball and turns two, we get out of that inning and it’s 1-0 the rest of the game, so it’s just tough. We’ve just got to get these young guys some experience and let them see some competition like that, continue to see hard-hit balls.”
The Hilltoppers plated three more runs in the fifth and then another two in the seventh as Science Hill pitcher Caleb McBride went well into the fourth inning, posting six strikeouts and allowing just two hits, but Seymour went down swinging in the seventh.
Entering the final frame trailing 11-1, the Eagles put together their best performance at the plate with three runs, starting with a Drew Childress RBI double into right that scored Alex Hutcherson.
Two at-bats later, A.J. Berry, who had a team-high three hits on the day, doubled to bring in two runs. It wasn’t quite enough to make a difference, but it offered a positive sign to Koeneman about this year’s team compared to last.
“(The seventh inning) was huge,” Koeneman said. “Last year, we didn’t have that. Anytime somebody got on us like that, we just shut down so it was good to see our guys come out there that last inning, knowing it’s 11-1 and they’re still out here fighting, they’re still out here competing no matter what, so it’s good to see that.”
