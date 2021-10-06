LENOIR CITY — There was a moment in the third set of William Blount’s District 4-AAA Tournament match with Hardin Valley where coach Kendra Swafford couldn’t help but feel excited about the future.
The young Lady Governors’ season ended with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 defeat, but Swafford got a glimpse of the progress the program has made over the course of the year and the experience has her looking forward to 2022.
“We were clicking (in the third set),” Swafford told The Daily Times. “We were picking up balls that we haven’t picked up before, so it was like it was finally getting through to them. They’re getting it. It’s definitely easy as a coach when you have a young roster to get frustrated sometimes, but I don’t find myself getting frustrated with them. I find myself getting excited for next season.”
William Blount did all it could to keep its current season going, especially in that final set.
Hardin Valley won the first two sets by pulling away at the midway point, but the Lady Govs made that task a little harder on the Hawks by the third set, leading throughout most of it.
Hardin Valley tied the set at 13-13 before rattling off a 4-0 run to go up 17-13, but William Blount answered, including a pair of kills from freshman Christian Glass and Taylor Stout to pull within one at 17-16.
The Lady Govs stayed within two points for most of the way, but service errors prevented William Blount from regaining the lead, and the Hawks closed out the set on a 3-0 run to keep their season going.
Compared to the previous meeting between the two teams, which saw Hardin Valley sweep the Lady Govs, 3-0 and included a 25-8 loss in the second set during the regular season, Swafford saw a noticeable difference in the way William Blount competed this time around and it started with her team’s energy.
“I did (like the team’s energy in the third set),” Swafford said. “Especially after the first time we played Hardin Valley, that was definitely a better way to finish the season. I had some girls that didn’t want to give up yet, didn’t want it to be over and it was their last time playing for us.
“I was just proud of the energy that they had, the hustle that they had. That was the best they’ve played this whole tournament.”
The Lady Govs’ 2021 roster featured three freshmen, four sophomores and six juniors, all of which picked up valuable game experience.
“Just experience,” Swafford said. “That’s what I’ve been preaching to them all year. It’s not lack of skill, it’s lack of experience with us. We have three freshmen on the roster, four sophomores, so we’re really young but just getting that experience at the varsity level is something that has been big for us.”
For Swafford, the gains the William Blount program has made would not have been possible without her five seniors, Gracie Love, Makayla Johnson, Karoline Bell, Sydney Nyitrai and Taylor Stout.
“I definitely think (the seniors) left behind a lot,” Swafford said. “I think they kind of showed (the underclassmen) that this is the energy we’re supposed to be having and this is how we’re supposed to love each other and how to be a family. That’s kind of the biggest thing, being a family, whether it’s off the court, on the court, just being behind each other and building each other up. I think they showed that this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.