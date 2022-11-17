It was the best of both worlds for Alcoa coach Ryan Collins on Thursday.
Not only did his Tornadoes kick off their season with a 84-52 win over Elizabethton, they did so with major contributions from the roster’s more inexperienced members.
For Collins, that’s almost as good as another “W” in the books.
“I thought there was a lot of positive out there,” Collins told The Daily Times. “I say ‘positive’ because there is a lot of ‘young’ on the floor.
“A lot of sophomores, a lot of freshmen out there playing minutes. They didn’t just kind of get up and down. I thought they contributed to winning, and that was huge for us.”
One young player who stood out Thursday was freshman Jibriel Koko, who scored 15 points and drained two 3-pointers. He finished second to star junior Jahvin Carter, who cruised to finish with 36 points and four made threes.
“I thought Jibriel really played well,” Collins said. “I like his upside. Good defender, on the ball defender, got to be kind of solid. Can handle the ball under pressure. We need him to handle the ball some, and then he’s kind of a playmaker. He’s good downhill. He’s good finishing in contact. For that to be his very first varsity contest, he played really well in the game.”
Alcoa (1-0) carved a double-digit, 24-12 lead to end the first quarter, then extended that advantage to 41-23 by halftime.
The Tornadoes did so by forcing the Cyclones (0-1) into a quick dance, which is the speed of play Alcoa knows it can not only survive, but thrive, with this season.
“I thought we did a good job early in the game to kind of disrupt Elizabethton’s actions and turn it into a fast-paced game,” Collins said. “I think we can always be pretty successful with the fast pace. We got into a situation where we just constantly had advantages, and I thought we passed the ball pretty well.”
Alcoa also never took its foot off the gas. Koko tallied nine points, five of which came via a 3-pointer and two free throws, in the fourth quarter as the Tornadoes scored their highest point total (25) in that period.
“We’ve just really focused on, when you get out there and you get your opportunity, you have to contribute to winning,” Collins said. “I thought Jibriel and a lot of others just did a lot of things that maybe even don’t show up statistically, but they added value to winning, and that’s all we’re looking for early in the season.
“It’s huge. I think ultimately when everybody’s here, we’re going to be a team of great depth, but these guys have a great opportunity to play major minutes right now. It’s just about making the most of it.”
Instead, coming off of a 22-point loss to McMinn Central in their season opener, the Lady Tornadoes met as a team and talked about what needed to be fixed.
The fruits of that meeting were evident Thursday, as Alcoa dominated Elizabethton, 68-43, in their home opener. It was not only a bounce-back victory for the Lady Tornadoes (1-1), but also a solid win over a Lady Cyclones (0-1) team that won 25 games and advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.
“It was a great job by the girls of understanding they needed to change some things and doing it on their own,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “It showed tonight with the effort and the defensive intensity and the toughness.”
Karli Haworth led the way for Alcoa with 24 points, contributing all three of the team’s 3-pointers. She hit each of those threes during a second quarter in which Alcoa started with a 16-5 lead and expanded on it, scoring 20 points to take a 36-9 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Tornadoes’ solid early defensive play may have been their most impressive feat on the night. After holding the Lady Cyclones to just single digits in the first half, they allowed 34 in the second, but the damage had already been done.
It was Alcoa’s drive, more than its strategy, that helped the Lady Tornadoes hold Elizabethton at bay. That was a welcome sight for Baumann, especially after the loss to McMinn Central.
“(Elizabethton is) a really good dribble-drive team,” Baumann said. “They’ve got two guards both coming back who are just terrific players, and the big girl inside. They’ve got a nice team. We switched every screen. It wasn’t strategy so much as it was just effort and playing together as a team and playing hard for each other.”
Macie Ridge followed Haworth with 17 points, and Mak Bremer added 10.
“It feels really good after Tuesday night,” Baumann said. “We played the exact opposite. We just didn’t play with much motion. We didn’t play very tough, and we didn’t win many loose balls. We just looked like a poorly coached team on Tuesday. We played with great effort tonight. We played really hard.”
“We needed that,” he added. “To be honest, we probably needed what happened Tuesday night, too. Both games, we needed both of those. So it was good to bounce back. I told the girls, ‘That’s the beauty of basketball is you get the quick turnaround and you don’t have to live with the bad taste in your mouth for a whole week.’ We got the turnaround and that out.
“This was a good one to build on for us.”
