When Zach Braden approached Maryville head coach Derek Hunt about his interest in playing football at Tennessee Tech, Hunt made a phone call to the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff.
Hunt’s program has built a bond with the college football program in Cookeville over the years, starting with Tennessee Tech’s recruitment of former Rebels wide receivers Ashton Maples and Tanner Shiver, who walked on to the team before earning a scholarship this past season.
That connection, in part, helped Braden earn a preferred walk-on offer by the Golden Eagles, where he signed on Wednesday at James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
“We have two guys (Tennessee Tech),” Hunt told The Daily Times. “That’s part of what helped. Ashton (Maples) signed there and Tanner Shiver walked on there. Tanner was fortunate enough to earn a scholarship this past season. We’ve kind of had a history of sending a walk-on who has earned a scholarship and that certainly helps.
“When Zach told me he was interested in Tennessee Tech, I was able to call them. I think once they reviewed Zach’s tape they felt like that was worthy of bringing him on.”
Braden’s tape showed Tennessee Tech coaches a player who made major changes physically to transition from defensive tackle to linebacker ahead of this past season.
Those changes included a new diet and hours of offseason conditioning to become faster. It showed up on the field, too. Braden led Maryville in tackles with 131 with one sack and an interception during its run to the Class 6A semifinals. He was also named to the Class 6A All-Region Team and the All-Daily Times team, the second time in his career he earned both recognitions.
“I’ve always kind of been a big strength guy,” Braden said. “My dad, he got me into weight training when I was pretty young, so I got into weights and strength and stuff and I didn’t really worry much about my speed. When I realized I was going to play linebacker, I knew I needed to be a lot faster, so I tried to rely a lot on sprints, ladder drills and different stuff like that to help make me faster and agile.”
According to Hunt, Braden didn’t hesitate when approached about the position move. His work ethic in the months leading up to his senior season were evident by the time fall camp rolled around.
“Zach was all in,” Hunt said. “He’s one of those guys that studies it so much at home and he was kind of a coach on the field, moving from defensive tackle and I know he played some linebacker growing up, but there were still some things that were different that he was all in for. He didn’t miss an opportunity to learn, to try and improve and to get better. All the way down to the small details of changing his diet to get his weight perfect and get his speed up and his agility.
“That was something that he worked so hard on this past summer was his agility and his foot speed and side-to-side quickness to run and make the plays that you’ve got to make at middle linebacker. To lead us in tackles his senior year I think is an impressive feat.”
Once Hunt reached out to Tennessee Tech about Braden, it didn’t take long for the Golden Eagles’ staff to start noticing him and a relationship between the two began to flourish.
Braden took an official visit in November during Tennessee Tech’s home game against UT-Martin and again in January where it became clear that it was the place he wanted to spend the next four years of his life.
His previous relationships with his former teammates certainly helped Braden feel comfortable there.
“I went down there for a game day visit this past fall when they played UT-Martin and it really just felt like home,” Braden said. “I went on a visit there last week and they really made it feel like home. I’m excited to get over there. Ashton and Tanner, those guys who went before me, will hopefully help me out and guide me to make the best decisions.”
With Shiver serving as inspiration, Braden hopes the talent and worth ethic he displayed for the Rebels the past four years will also lead him from walk-on to scholarship player.
Based on what he’s seen, Hunt believes it can happen.
“He’s earned it,” Hunt said. “He’s worked so hard. Just one of the hardest workers we’ve had to come through this program. For him to get this opportunity is so exciting. He’s going to do great things. I would not be surprised if he kind of follows right into what Tanner Shiver was able to do.”
