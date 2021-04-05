Zach Hodge pumped his fist as he descended the mound for the final time on Monday night. Four of his Heritage teammates sprinted toward him to chest bump him after the Mountaineers’ 3-2 victory over William Blount at Charlie Puleo Field.
“I was just so pumped up,” Hodge told The Daily Times.
On Sunday night, Hodge told his parents that he wanted to pitch a complete game in a win against William Blount. For a moment on Monday, it looked like he wasn’t going to have a chance to accomplish that goal. He only allowed two runs on one hit through six innings, but the Mountaineers entered the seventh trailing by a run. With one out in the final inning, senior third baseman Riley Tipton clobbered a two-run home run over the right field wall to give Hodge a chance to return to the mound in the bottom of the frame. Hodge finished the game by recording his ninth strikeout, lifting the Mountaineers to their third straight victory.
“Every time he toes the rubber, he is going to give us a chance to win,” Bennett said of Hodge. “He is a competitor and that’s what you like. He wants the ball in big situations.”
The Governors managed to capitalize on a couple of Hodge’s mistakes in the first. Hodge began the game by issuing a walk to Job Matossian and then plunked Colby Abbott in the next at-bat. Abbott and Matossian advanced to second and third, respectively, on a passed ball with one out. Will Vance scored Matossian with a sacrifice fly to left field before Hodge escaped the frame by striking out Brandon Coggin.
For the next four innings, Hodge didn’t allow a single baserunner, retiring 13 straight batters.
“Every time I put (my curveball) on the outside corner, I got the call and they wouldn’t swing at it,” Hodge said. “I lived low and away early in the counts and I would come back hard and inside on a lot of their bigger hitters and got some strikeouts.”
Heritage’s lineup struggled to supply Hodge with run support. Zander Melton, Luke Johnson and Riley Tipton each singled in the first to load the bases with one out. Rohde Kirkland maneuvered out of the jam by striking out Jaden Jones and by getting Nolan Cunningham to fly out to centerfield.
In the fifth, the Mountaineers sent runners to second and third, but managed only to score one run. Johnson launched a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Will Vance.
Heritage stranded nine base runners, as Kirkland continued to navigate out of trouble by striking out nine batters.
“I don’t think (Kirkland) had his best stuff, but he did a great job,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “He battled and competed and kept us in it. He’s done that all year. He’s a gamer. Every time he takes the ball, we feel like we have a chance to win. He did enough where we should have won for sure.”
The Mountaineers waited until Kirkland left the game to seize the lead. Johnson ripped a one-out single to right field. Then Jacob Patterson fed Tipton a 2-1 fastball. Tipton dispatched the offering beyond right field. He tossed his bat toward the visiting dugout before beginning his trip around the bases.
Hodge issued two walks to begin the bottom of the seventh, but picked both runners off at first for the first two outs. He then froze Avery Crabtree with a fastball to record the final out and earn his complete game.
“This (win) is big for us, especially this young team,” Bennett said. “We are still not playing as well as we are capable of. We aren’t hitting the ball very well, but right now we are finding a way to win and sometimes that is as big as anything.”
