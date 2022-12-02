CHATTANOOGA — Zach Lunsford always knew that one day, his decision to stick with Alcoa would pay off in a major way.
Lunsford watched from the bench as Caden Buckles transferred into the program, was named Class 3A Mr. Football and led the Tornadoes to a pair of state titles, winning MVP honors in both games. But Lunsford stayed with Alcoa, waiting for his time to come, and he reaped the rewards Friday.
Lunsford was named the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP as he led Alcoa to its TSSAA-record eighth consecutive state championship with a 45-26 win over East Nashville Magnet at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Lunsford threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ 21st state title win, bringing his journey at Alcoa (14-1) full circle.
“It’s paid off tremendously,” Lunsford said. “When you sit at a program like this, it’s bound to come with success in the long run. It’s absolutely paid off.”
The Tornadoes did nothing on their first drive of the game, but Lunsford made sure they produced on their second. He looked sophomore Luke Cannon’s way for the first time, connecting on an 18-yard touchdown reception. Cannon made an athletic grab to catch the ball, keep both feet in bounds and stay in front of the pylon to put Alcoa up 7-6.
East Nashville (12-3) matched Alcoa with unrelenting offense in the first half, and the Tornadoes held a 21-20 lead with less than a minute left in the second quarter. Alcoa got the football back in East Nashville territory after the Eagles botched an onside kick, setting up Lunsford’s second score. He again targeted his favorite receiver Cannon, who was wide open on an 11-yard pass in the end zone.
“It’s automatic,” Lunsford said of his connection with Cannon. “I feel like every ball I threw him, he was either open or he snagged it right out of the air. I just put all my trust in Luke because I know he’s going to go get it.”
Alcoa’s third touchdown of the first half, paired with a field goal as time expired, swung what was once a one-point game to an 11-point advantage at halftime. That sequence paid off in the third quarter when the Eagles shut out Alcoa and creeped within five points to start the fourth.
Lunsford quickly put East Nashville’s thoughts of streak-snapping to bed with his third touchdown pass of the game. On second-and-10, Lunsford threw a perfect strike to Cannon in stride 44 yards downfield, completing Cannon’s hat trick — he had never caught more than one touchdown in a game before Friday — and cementing Lunsford’s MVP performance.
Always a humble leader, Lunsford was quick to share the success with his teammate who made every reception possible.
“It means the world, but I really feel like Luke should have won this MVP,” Lunsford said. “He’s the one that made the big plays when we needed it. I just had to give him the ball. He made the plays.”
It was a fitting end for a player who was patient and waited his turn.
Lunsford finished his senior season by completing 124-of-169 passes for 1,928 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Lunsford might have had success sooner had he left Alcoa a year ago, but to him, no feeling was sweeter than sprinting across the field in celebration — 3A championship trophy in hand — as the rest of the Tornadoes followed, leading the teammates he’s battled with for years one last time.
“It means the world, coming out here and winning state this year,” Lunsford said. “Like every other year, we keep going.”
