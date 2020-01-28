A great performance by Zack Tilley was not enough for The King's Academy boys basketball team in a 67-57 loss to Knoxville Webb on Tuesday night.
Tilley scored 34 points to lead the Lions, and Aingar Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Nemanja Kovacevic had nine points and seven rebounds.
