KNOXVILLE — Zaida Puni saw it as a second chance.
When the Carson, California native wrapped up a freshman campaign at Oklahoma in which she appeared in 16 games and batted .357 in 14 plate appearances during the Sooners’ Women’s College World Series 2021 title run, Puni transferred.
Looking for a fresh start elsewhere, she traded Norman for Knoxville, joining a Lady Vols program that previously had interest in her as a player at St. Anthony’s High School where she was named the No. 25 prep player in the country, according to Extra Inning Softball.
Now, Puni is starring in No. 15 Tennessee’s lineup as a sophomore.
“I think for Zaida, that’s exactly the way to describe it, a second chance,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “I know that’s what she just needed was a second chance. Sometimes, kids go somewhere their first year and it’s not necessarily the place where you’re at, it’s just being a freshman. You have some freshman struggles, whether they’re on the field, off the field, academically, whatever they might be.
“It’s just that transition away from home and you need a new perspective and a new opportunity.”
Weekly best describes Puni’s joining the Lady Vols as a second chance because that’s how Puni describes it, too.
She’s one of three key transfer contributors for Tennessee, the others being pitcher Erin Edmoundson and Kelcy Leach, both players coming by way of Texas Tech, another Big 12 program.
Edmoundson had to take on the role as the Lady Vols’ ace pitcher for much of the first half of the season while senior Ashley Rogers was hampered by injuries and Leach has come on as a power hitter as of late, most recently hitting a walk-off grand slam to help Tennessee claim the series against Texas A&M on Sunday.
Puni has proven to be one of the team’s most lethal hitters in the batting order, as well, taking over the three spot in most games behind Kiki Malloy and Amanda Ayala. There’s a reason why.
She currently ranks second on the Lady Vols’ roster in RBI with 36 and fourth in hits at 33. Her 10 home runs this season are also second, just behind Malloy who has 13.
Puni has also proven to be a clutch hitter. She notched a grand slam to headline a six-RBI day in Tennessee’s win over Arkansas and helped the Lady Vols come from behind with a two-run home run in their victory against Virginia last month.
Tennessee benefited from her heroics again last Saturday when Puni connected on a three-run shot in a tie game in the seventh inning to beat Texas A&M.
“Before I stepped in the box (Saturday), Karen said, ‘you know what to do,” Puni said. “I was honestly just looking for the right pitch and if it was there, I was going to hit it as far as I could and it went over, so, thank God.”
Whatever freshman struggles Puni had at Oklahoma seem to have been left there. She’s done enough to help the Lady Vols stay in the top 15 of most polls to this point in the season and has contributed to their winning record in SEC play, including top 10 series wins over Florida and Missouri.
“This has for sure been a second chance for me,” Puni said. “I’m just doing everything I can to capitalize on this second chance.”
Puni’s decision to transfer to Tennessee, in some ways, has been a second chance for its coaching staff, too.
Weekly just missed out on Puni’s commitment the first time, but regardless of her path to the Lady Vols, she’s happy to have her now and for more than just what she has brought on the field.
“I knew Zaida had the ability,” Weekly said. “I remember watching her in high school and she was just off the board real early. She was just so good that Oklahoma just grabbed her up, but her travel ball coach is a trusted friend and when he spoke so highly of Zaida’s character, that was all I needed. She has proved him true and more.
“She is an incredible human being and I absolutely love coaching her.”
