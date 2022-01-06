KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes saw the signs of a night-long offensive struggle when his Volunteers turned the ball over on their first two possessions against Ole Miss on Wednesday.
“When your starters are in the game and they don’t give it to you right off the bat, you can almost feel the weight starting to mount on other guys, and I thought that we got hesitant,” Barnes said. “They didn’t do one thing today different than we had talked about for a couple days in terms of switching some defenses — a 1-3-1, man 2-3 — but we have guys that got hesitant.
“When you get hesitant, you’re going to have a hard time shooting the basketball and guys just dribbling to dribble with no purpose.”
More than 36 minutes ensued before Zakai Zeigler pulled No. 18 Tennessee out of that rut and helped orchestrate a late surge en route to a 66-60 overtime victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The freshman point guard checked back in with three minutes, 39 seconds remaining in regulation and immediately made an impact by attacking the paint — something no Tennessee guard had done consistently to that point in the SEC contest.
Zeigler got to the rim on three consecutive possessions. The first came up empty but the second drive forced the Ole Miss defense into a scramble. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi missed a 3-pointer, but junior guard Josiah-Jordan James corralled the offensive rebound and then hit a 3 to trim Ole Miss’ lead to 49-48 with 2:41 remaining in regulation.
On the third trip inside, Zeigler attempted to wrap a pass around Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks, but it was too hard for junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua and resulted in a turnover.
Zeigler also assisted on Vescovi’s game-tying 3 that ultimately forced overtime.
“Zakai gets the ball where he wants it,” Barnes said.
“We couldn’t keep the little guy (Zakai), the freshman guard, out of the paint,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis added. “He’s a tough little guy.”
The 5-foot-9 guard, who hails from Long Island, New York, has heard that adjective a lot during his playing career, and nobody points it out more than Barnes — in a joking way.
The UT skipper told Zeigler he was not sure how much he would be able to play against Villanova on Nov. 20 because of how much the Wildcats post up their guards, but Zeigler wasn’t accepting the dismissal, rather he took it as a challenge.
“Coach, nobody is going to back me down,” Zeigler said at the time.
“Anytime he says something like that, that someone is going to punk me, I don’t pay it any mind because I know personally I’m not going to let anyone do that to me,” Zeigler said, recalling that moment. “You’re going to have to physically beat me for that to happen, and that’s not going to happen.”
Zeigler shook off a rough shooting night in which he hit two of his first nine shots in overtime by answering a Matt Murrell 3-pointer with one of his own. He later attacked the elbow, threaded a pass through the legs of Brooks to Nkamhoua for an and-one that gave Tennessee a 62-58 lead with 1:16 to play.
Zeigler capped a strong late-game performance by pestering Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley, leading to a turnover and a layup by freshman guard Kennedy Chandler to seal the victory.
“Think about it, (Zeigler has) never been in the environment he’s been in this year, and I’d say he has responded as well as anybody that we have,” Barnes said. “He believes in himself. He believes in what he does to get ready. It’s in his DNA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.