NASHVILLE — D’Moi Hodge could feel the difference in Tennessee’s offense without sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler.
The Missouri graduate guard was tasked with guarding Zeigler in the regular season meeting between the two programs back on Feb. 11. The Long Island, New York native logged a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists in that game, but that ability to create the looks Tennessee utilizes within its offense was not present in Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinal.
“I would say he just controls the game, his pace, the way he handles the team, he makes it easy for them to get shots for Santiago (Vescovi),” Hodge said. “... With him not in the lineup, that forces Key (and Vescovi) to be play-makers, which they don’t want to be, so I feel like without having Zeigler in the lineup it’s harder for them to get into their sets and stuff like that.”
Tennessee has not been the same since Zeigler suffered a torn ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28, but his absence never loomed larger than it did in 79-71 loss inside Bridgestone Arena that denied UT an opportunity to win a second consecutive SEC Tournament.
The Vols (23-10) were particularly stagnant over the final six minutes, 40 seconds, where they tallied just two field goals on nine attempts.
A layup by freshman guard Julian Phillips gave Tennessee a 62-61 lead with 6:40 left to play, but it did not make another basket until sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack converted a layup with 2:06 remaining. The only other field goal was a Tyreke Key layup that trimmed Missouri’s lead to 75-71 with 1:05 remaining.
“We played however many games we played, the last four, five minutes of the game, we played through (Zeigler) most of the time,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We did a lot of ball screen situations late in the game with him, different things. We’re not doing that as much right now.
“That’s where we probably miss him the most, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse in any of these games. If you ask me, the last four minutes of the game is where I thought as a coach and our staff that that’s where we would probably find out we’re going to have to figure out what we’re going to do.”
Zeigler’s absence has also hurt Tennessee’s defense with an increase in backcourt turnovers.
The Vols averaged 11.3 turnovers per game with Zeigler, but most of them were either dead ball turnovers or miscues in the post. In the four games without Zeigler, UT is averaging around the same number of miscues (11.5), but they are leading to leak outs on the other end.
UT allowed 35 points off turnovers combined in their two SEC Tournament games.
“(It’s) hard to play defense when you can’t get back and get in front of the other team,” Missouri senior guard Kobe Brown said. “We try to use that to our advantage. We call it clap-back. We tried to beat them down the floor and get quick shots before they can set up the defense.”
“It’s the layups where we didn’t have the basket, the floor balance,” Barnes added. “We’re going to learn from that. ... We played the entire year with Zakai Zeigler. We got to get better at the floor balance at the end.”
Tennessee has dealt with injuries to senior guard Josiah-Jordan James, senior guard Santiago Vescovi and Phillips, but none of those were as detrimental as the loss of Zeigler.
The acclimation of life without their point guard will continue after the Vols learn their destination for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday (TV: CBS, 6 p.m.).
The next loss will be Tennessee’s last. It must adjust or go home.
“This team has been very resilient,” Barnes said. “I told you guys I don’t know if I’ve been through in all my years in coaching what we’ve gone through with the injuries this year. Right when you think you’re getting it all back, it doesn’t happen. But these guys, great attitude, great work ethic. Again, as a coach, I couldn’t ask for any more from these guys because they really do want to win.
“... I think we’ve got as much a chance as anybody ... We’re going to learn from this game, as we did the last couple, and we’ll be ready next week.”
