KNOXVILLE — Zakai Zeigler dribbled the ball off his leg, leading to a turnover that resulted in a Sir’Jabari Rice layup on the other end.
It was a rare miscue from one of the SEC’s best point guards, but it also proved to be the spark for a career night during No. 4 Tennessee’s 82-71 victory over No. 10 Texas on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Zeigler responded with an and-one on Tennessee’s next possession, and then drilled a 3-pointer after a Christian Bishop free throw. The sophomore guard closed out his personal outburst by ripping Tyrese Hunter and drawing a foul on the break. He hit the subsequent free throws to give the Vols a 38-24 lead late in the first half.
“I always have a next play mentality,” Zeigler said. “I knew it was a pretty bad turnover, but I was just thinking, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a game of runs and there are going to be some ups and downs, so just keep playing and keep being yourself and don’t dwell on that one turnover.’”
Those eight points in that one-minute, four-second span were Zeigler’s first of the night, and he continued to pour it in from there, totaling 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with 10 assists for his third double-double of the season and second in the past three games.
“What can you say about him,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He has to be right there with the very best point guards in the country when you think about what he does night in and night out, consistently doing it.
“... What he is learning how to do is how to make his teammates better, which is the sign of a guy becoming a point guard and understanding that is his job — to find a way to make his teammates better on the offensive end — and as he continues to do that, we get better.”
That was not the case early in the season.
Zeigler started the Vols’ first two games of the season but was benched after a “totally out of control” performance in UT’s 78-66 loss to Colorado. He served as Tennessee’s sixth man for the next 15 games before being reinserted into the starting lineup because of injuries to Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key against Mississippi State on Jan. 17.
Zeigler earned his spot in the starting five back with a 24-point effort that included six rebounds and four assists. He followed that performance up with a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) versus LSU on Jan. 21.
He combined his ability to get to the rim, knock down shots and distribute the basketball all at once against Texas.
“I would just say I had a good feel for the game,” Zeigler said. “I just hit my open shots and hit the open guy.”
Zeigler hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 52-second stretch in the opening minutes of the second half and then rattled off a personal 9-0 run to give Tennessee a 61-39 lead — its largest of the night.
The Long Island, New York, native did commit back-to-back turnovers midway through the period that allowed Texas to trim the advantage to 13, but Tennessee quickly extended it back to 17 and put a bow on one of its best offensive outings of the season.
A large part of that was because of its diminutive point guard.
“I feel like if we all keep getting better and keep going in the direction that we can, we can be one of the best offenses in the country as well as (one of the best) defenses because our defense really leads to our offense,” Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “(Zeigler) and (Vescovi) are at the front of that, getting those steals in the backcourt and then we’re taking off.
“We play fast and physical, and I think we can keep getting better, and we will keep getting better, but I think our offense has a lot of potential.”
