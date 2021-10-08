SEVIERVILLE — On the eve of his first season as Alcoa’s golf coach, Chad Coker was playing a round of golf at Lambert Acres in early June when he noticed Zane Bonham.
Bonham, who then had just finished his junior year of football and hadn’t played golf competitively since middle school, was on the course alone.
Coker knew Bonham as one of his English students at Alcoa High School but wasn’t aware of his golfing background. He also wasn’t glimpsing the future impact Bonham would have on the Tornadoes golf team.
“It was about the first week of June, I was playing golf at Lambert Acres and I saw Zane Bonham playing by himself,” Coker told The Daily Times. “I didn’t know Zane played golf and I’ve had him in class and I knew the kid and then about three weeks later he came to me and said, ‘Coach, I think I want to play golf.’
“He’s very coachable. He’s the first one there on the driving range, last one to leave, those kinds of things. I think he kind of felt like he had to make up for lost time. The work ethic is superior with this kid.”
Bonham made the decision to leave the Alcoa football program and spend his last year of high school rekindling his love for the game he grew up playing. That decision helped lead Alcoa to a district and region golf championship and an appearance in the TSSAA Division I-A state tournament.
Looking back, Bonham has one regret.
“It was just pretty much, ‘Hey, I want to play golf and how do I do that? How do I sign up?’” Bonham said. “That was pretty much it. The only regret I have is not doing it sooner. I wish I would have done it sooner.”
The Tornadoes placed eighth st state following Friday’s second and final round at the Sevierville Golf Club, shooting a team score 333 for a two-day score of 697. Bonham finished with the team’s best second round score at 79.
“I was only pleased because I birdied my last hole,” Bonham said. “I had my driver going really well for me today and it was putting me really far out there.”
It wasn’t the finish Coker hoped for, but he saw improvement from his team after struggling in the first round.
“I’m super proud of the kids in the fact that we turned it around today,” Coker said. “We shot today what I had really thought that we would shoot (Thursday). Yesterday, everything just went wrong, but today they really picked it back up. Everybody played better today.”
With Bonham being the team’s lone senior, the experience of playing at state, despite the final outcome, is one he believes is going to pay dividends in the future as Alcoa’s roster continues gaining experience.
The minimum standard now is to get back.
“Oh, man I’m excited,” Coker said. “As any coach would be, I’m a little concerned about how we’re going to do it again. You get a taste of it and you want to be back here. That’s going to be the goal. My expectation as a first year coach coming in and with this group as young as they were was winning a district championship and to play well at region.
“When we won the region, it kind of felt like we surpassed our goals. To come up here and watch them finish out the season in the way that they did says a lot about them.”
While Bonham stood out as the oldest player on a team known for its youth, he played the part of the ultimate teammate, always willing to learn from those around him.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that even though that’s a lot of underclassmen, I needed to listen to them,” Bonham said. “They know more than I do, that’s for sure. Just to listen to people that know more, even if they’re younger.”
For Coker, a state championship finish would not have been possible without Bonham.
“(Bonham has) really helped the chemistry of this team,” Coker said. “To me, that’s really important because when chemistry is good, good things start to happen. Like I said before, I’m not so sure that we get here without him. I really believe that.”
Sweet exceeds own expectation
Lorien Sweet might have surprised herself at the state tournament, but she didn’t surprise David Grissom.
After seeing the work his sophomore golfer put in over the offseason, regardless of the time or weather, Greenback’s golf coach knew a top-ten finish at state was more than possible.
Sweet held her seventh place spot after Friday’s second round, improving on her 81 mark from Thursday with a 78.
“(Sweet) has played great all year long,” Grissom said. “She was disappointed with yesterday’s round which wasn’t bad on this course considering the conditions. Today, she made a whole bunch of pars and no birdies and shot a 78. She was just steady all day long.
“This time last year we were paired with the Summertown girls team who went on to win state for the fourth year in a row and that showed (Sweet) what she needed to work on and how good she could be. She has worked extremely hard. When it was cold and bad weather, she was out there on the driving range practicing. It really paid off these last two days.”
Sweet struggled early in the first round before recovering to finish seventh, but found more consistency from start to finish in the second round.
“(Top 10) was my goal but I didn’t actually think I could do it,” Sweet said. “I’m pretty amazed. There were a lot of holes that I did really bad on yesterday that I improved on today, so I think I did a lot of improving in the second round. I felt like I had a stronger start, so I think that helped me a lot.”
With two more seasons of golf left and already two state tournament appearances under her belt, Sweet looks back on her sophomore campaign fondly while looking towards a future with a plethora of potential.
“It’s been one of my best seasons yet,” Sweet said. “I’ve improved a lot from last season and I’m just glad I was able to make it here.”
