KNOXVILLE — Zane Denton dove to his left, snagging a Hunter Gilliam ground ball in the hole before getting to his feet and firing to first for final out of the eighth inning.
Tennessee sophomore first baseman Blake Burke playfully ran into Denton, causing the senior third baseman to fall to the turf in front of the Tennessee dugout. The next thing Denton saw was Tennessee coach Tony Vitello standing over him in celebration.
It was one of the two crucial moments Denton was involved in late to help No. 20 Tennessee secure a 10-7 victory over Kentucky on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium to take the series.
“It shocked me a little bit,” Denton said. “There was a lot that happened in that little amount of time. I made the play and next thing I know I was on the ground.”
“I kind of blacked out for a second and then when I got there he was on the ground so I kind of towered over him for a second,” Vitello added. “... That was the biggest defensive play for either team today and somehow he stumbled down to the ground, but when he is between the lines he’s pretty graceful.”
Denton’s web gem stranded a pair of Kentucky runners on first and third to maintain the Vols’ three-run lead, one that he created a half inning earlier.
Kentucky (34-15, 14-12 SEC) tallied three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to trim Tennessee’s lead down to one after it jumped out to an 8-1 advantage following four spots in the second and fourth innings.
Tennessee redshirt sophomore left fielder Jared Dickey and Burke responded to Kentucky’s rally with back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Dickey was tagged out at home on a fielder’s choice before freshman outfielder Dylan Dreiling drew a pinch-hit walk, setting up a two-run double from Denton that gave the Vols (35-16, 14-12) some breathing room.
“It was weird,” Denton said. “I was actually looking for a changeup. He threw me a fastball. Luckily, the wind was blowing that way. It helped me out a little bit. I was trying to put the ball in play and score a couple runs.”
Sophomore right-hander Chase Burns shut the door on the Wildcats over the final two frames, getting some help from Denton in the eighth before tossing a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Tennessee will attempt to complete a weekend sweep and win its 10th consecutive SEC home game at 1 p.m. today. A victory would also help its late-season push to host a NCAA Regional, but the focus is more so on continuing the level of play it has displayed in recent weeks.
“We just have to keep pushing forward, and again, it’s overstated, but let the results of the scoreboard take care of itself tomorrow and keep pushing forward,” Vitello said. “Regardless how many games we play in this stadium the rest of the year, they’re dwindling, so take advantage of those opportunities.”
