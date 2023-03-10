KNOXVILLE — Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton knew he needed a triple to complete the cycle, but he never believed he had what it took to finish the feat.
Before Denton strolled to the plate for his sixth-inning at-bat, he even told a teammate in the dugout not to expect anything. Then Denton laced Morehead State’s Will Grimmett’s 2-2 offering over shortstop Colton Becker’s head.
“I knew I needed (a triple) but I wouldn’t say I’m the fastest runner, so I kind of even told someone ‘Well that ain’t happening,’” Denton said. “But once I saw it go over the shortstop’s head I was like, ‘I got a chance’ so I was triple all the way.”
Neither the Eagles’ center fielder Ryley Reece or left fielder Logan Castleman cut off Denton’s hit before it rolled to the left-center wall, giving Denton the time to leg out a triple and complete the fifth cycle in Tennessee history. Denton went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored, highlighting No. 2 Tennessee’s 23-4 routing of Morehead State Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Denton became the second Tennessee (13-3) third baseman in two years to hit for the cycle after Trey Lipscomb did it against Iona on Feb. 25 last season. He joins Lipscomb, Matt Duffy (2016), Jordan Rogers (2011) and Chris Burke (2001) as the only Volunteers to hit for the cycle.
“I’m still in shock honestly,” Denton said. “I never would have ever imagined that I’d be one who hit for the cycle, but luckily it happened, so I’m just trying to enjoy it.”
Denton’s first hit was a two-run double in the first inning that opened the scoring after Maui Ahuna and Christian Moore walked to lead off the game. He then homered to lead off the bottom of the third, his second of the season and the first of four home runs the Vols hit in the third against Morehead State’s (9-6) Luke Helton (L, 2-2).
Jared Dickey went back-to-back with Denton and a batter later, Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears also hit consecutive bombs, each their first career home run, capping a five-run inning.
Tennessee also scored five runs in both the fifth and six innings, giving Denton the chance to finish the final two legs of the cycle. He drove in a pair with a single up the middle in the fifth, setting up his cycle-completing triple a frame later. He set new career highs in hits (4) and RBIs (6), and also tied his mark for the most runs scored (3).
“The best part was seeing the smile on his face,” Vitello said. “...He doesn’t wear his emotions on his sleeve quite as much as some of the guys in the past, and Charlie (Taylor’s) like that too. It’s comforting to know that a guy is well prepared, he’s stoic or even-keeled if you want to call it that, but he’s also always competing. Every now and then it is a kid’s game and you’ve got to have some fun. To see him have that huge smile on his face was awesome.”
The Vols launched seven home runs for the game, tying their program record for the most in a single game, as six different Vols went deep.
The offensive outpouring made a winner of right-hander Chase Dollander (W, 3-1). After working around some first-inning command issues, Dollander retired nine straight before allowing a single and a two-run homer to Nick Gooden in the fourth.
Dollander struck out 11 batters over 5.2 innings, marking the first time in his career with three consecutive games of double-digit strikeouts.
Tennessee’s dominance on the mound and aggression at the plate were welcome sights after it dropped its midweek contest to Boston College on Tuesday. The Vols felt their response Friday after a loss was a step in the right direction as they prepare to begin SEC play next weekend at Mizzou.
“This team, if you pay attention statistically and also emotionally, if that’s the right category, they’ve shown that they respond pretty well,” Vitello said. “Now, it’s nice to win all of your games so you don’t have to respond with a win after that or kind of get a Listerine win tonight, kind of wash the bad taste out of your mouth, but they’ve shown they respond pretty well to date. I hope that trend continues.”
