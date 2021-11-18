A 22-year-old woman is dead following a car accident on the southbound Spur that put her car in a river, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a news release Thursday.
Rebecca Hamby of Sevierville died from her injuries following a Wednesday night accident. One other person was injured.
Rangers arrived at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and found a 2019 Ford Fiesta submerged in the west prong of the Little Pigeon River near Gum Stand Road intersection's with the Spur.
Hamby was in the front seat and died from injuries and her body was recovered by emergency responders.
The car's driver, Victoria Delawey of Sevierville, was transported to LeConte Medical Center by ambulance for medical treatment.
Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available as of midday Thursday.
Park rangers, Gatlinburg Police and Fire departments, and Pigeon Forge Police Department responded and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the crash investigation.
