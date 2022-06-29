A major part of July 4 celebrations, fireworks are a source of summer excitement and holiday spirit for millions of Americans. They are also potentially deadly explosives, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office says, and should be used with some care.
According to a June 2022 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report, nine people were killed and around 11,500 were injured by fireworks during 2021. Per the same report, injuries from fireworks increased by 25% from 2006 to 2021.
Fire reports also spike on July 4, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The state fire marshal’s office has distributed a media release advising Tennesseans to remember that a number of laws govern firework usage. At the state level, children under 16 are barred from purchasing fireworks. Sky lanterns--fireworks that look like miniature hot air balloons and contain a central fuel source — can be used only by licensed professionals. There are also restrictions on combining drones with ticketed fireworks shows.
Blount County allows its residents to shoot fireworks throughout the county after 7 a.m. and before 11 p.m. Municipalities within the county maintain their own set of rules, however. Townsend does not permit fireworks to be used within its city limits, for example, and Alcoa limits the shooting of fireworks to between 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1 and July 3-July 4.
Beyond legal constraints, the fire marshal’s office also published a list of guidelines for fireworks handling. The list advises Tennesseans to read all instructions and labels on the products they use; against giving fireworks to children to handle or ignite; ensuring that others are clear of any device before it ignites and keeping water nearby, in case of an emergency.
Handled properly, fireworks can enhance a holiday experience and fill users with a sense of exhilaration. Mishandled, they can cause major injuries and massive financial losses. Cautious use, fire officials stress, is critical to safe, successful holiday celebrations.
