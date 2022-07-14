1. Name: Dylan Kelley (note: did not participate)
2. Age: 26
3. Political affiliation: Democratic
4. Office sought: State House District 8
1. Name: Jerome Moon
2. Age: 75
3. Political affiliation: Republican
4. Occupation: Retired newspaper publisher, former community newspaper owner and public servant
5. Office Sought: State House District 8
6. Brief Biographical Info: Born and educated in Blount County, Vietnam veteran, UTK graduate, managed a 22,000 circulation Blount County newspaper and provided employment and full benefits to over 60 families who worked fulltime at the paper.
7. Why are you running for this position?: To serve the citizens of District 8 and to continue the successes that this community has achieved over the past 40 years.
8. What relevant experience do you have?: I have served as: chair of the Blount United Way, chair of the Tennessee Press Insurance Committee, chair of the Blount County Industrial Board, chair of the Blount County Commission, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 10855, among other positions. These roles have afforded me the opportunity to work with others to advance the quality of life in Blount County and its cities by providing opportunities and working to meet all needs. Of the 112th General Assembly: Chair of the Cities and Counties Sub Committee, member of the Commerce Committee and Local Government Committee, in addition to other assignments.
9. Why should voters elect you: To continue to serve the citizens of District 8 and to expand on the successes we have enjoyed over the last 40 years. To help, advocate and protect people who cannot help themselves: the unborn, disabled veterans, the drug addicted and seniors who have worked their entire lives and who through no fault of their own have outlived their assets. Over the last four years, we have cut taxes and reduced regulations, making Tennessee the most financially stable state in the country.
10. What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: A lifetime of Blount County and community experience gained through service and a commitment to building not tearing down.
1. Name: Bob Ramsey
2. Age: 75
3. Political affiliation: Republican
4. Occupation: Retired dentist
5. Office Sought: State House District 20
6. Brief Biographical Info: I was born in and have lived in Blount County my whole life. I have been married to Margo Loveday Ramsey for 52 years. We have two daughters, Heather and Haley, and two granddaughters, Greer and Valentina. My wife and I graduated from Maryville High School, UT Knoxville, and I from UT Medical Units. I practiced dentistry for 41 years on Broadway in Maryville. We have been active members of Maryville First Baptist Church for 46 years. I graduated from Leadership Blount in the class of 2001, and have been a member of Maryville Kiwanis since 1976.
7. Why are you running for this position?: Living in Blount County, I appreciate the unique culture and community we are blessed to enjoy. Over the years, I have been challenged to strengthen and protect the precious welfare of our citizens. I have assumed various roles challenging me to move forward in representing our cities, county and the 20th District. The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed my campaign. I have been effective in leadership roles and am compelled to offer myself as a public servant to continue our progress in security, prosperity and quality of life in Blount County.
8. What relevant experience do you have?: My relevant service includes: Blount Commission, 5th District from 1990 to 2008, with eight years as chairman; Blount County executive; acting Blount County mayor; chairman of the Solid Waste Authority. I was a member of the Blount County Planning Commission, Budget Committee and many other local government committees. I have been a member of the Blount County Chamber since 1976 and a House Member of the 206th-212th General Assemblies. I held chairmanships of committees in Health Full, State Government Full, Health Sub and State Sub Committee. I have served on several House Study Committees and General Assembly Task Forces.
9. Why should voters elect you?: I have been involved in or a part of most of the service, leadership and support agencies and institutions in Blount County. For 32 years, I have sought to facilitate communication and resolve issues involving security, education, commerce and access to resources for our businesses and citizens. It is with great pride that I seek to continue my engagement with our community and support the special character and independence that we prize in Blount County. I have been able to accomplish that better than anyone who might assume leadership with less institutional knowledge and leadership.
10. What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I have a proven record and history of engagement in protecting the interests of our community. In state government, we have seen an atmosphere of allowing outside interests to remove the authority of local governments. Still believing that local government is the best government, I have always tried to preserve local authority and interests. Our citizens are at risk of loosing confidence in the basic systems that allow government to function, as evidenced by consistently low voter turnout. I intend to maximize engagement and make our citizens feel that they have a voice in their future.
1. Name: Bryan Richey (note: did not participate)
2. Age: N/A
3. Party affiliation: Republican
4. Office sought: State House District 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.