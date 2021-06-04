Maryville restaurant Sullivan's Downtown will close for good, owner Charles Irvine announced on social media Friday.
Irvine said Saturday, June 5, would be the eatery's last day of business.
Massey Group announced later Friday that the Sullivan's building at 121 W. Broadway Ave. has been purchased and will become by late summer 2021 a new restaurant called Bella, a Tuscan grill concept that will offer salads, meats, poultry and seafood.
"The goal is to bring a fresh and lighter approach to Italian regional dishes to downtown Maryville," new restaurant owner Lori Klornaris said in a press release from Massey Properties. Massey said Southern Cross Real Estate Partnership had purchased the Sullivan's building.
An email accompanying the Massey release quoted Alcoa-based Massey Group Director of Operations Jeanette Beaverson as saying the names of the new building owners will not be disclosed because they "wish to remain anonymous at this time."
Irvine issued a heartfelt statement on Facebook.
"It is with heavy hearts that we say 'Goodbye,' yet we feel so honored that we have had the privilege to be a part of your community for so long," Irvine wrote. "It has been such a blessing to be enveloped in the warmth of your welcome and support over all of these years."
He added it was time for him to "quiet his responsibilities at this time in life" and take more time to be with family and friends.
Irvine said the Sullivan's location in Knoxville's Rocky Hill neighborhood will remain open "for years to come."
Details will be in tomorrow's issue of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.