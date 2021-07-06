Emmy-winning cooking show "A Taste of History" filmed at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center on Tuesday, July 6, the show announced in a news release.
The episode is the first for the show since a COVID-19 hiatus, according to the show's director of public relations, Phil Gajari.
He said this episode probably would air in July 2022.
"A Taste of History" is broadcast on PBS, Amazon Prime and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku streaming devices.
The show's 12th season brings it to Tennessee where Chef Walter Staib "will discover what motivated early settlers to come to the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains," the release stated.
Learn more at atasteofhistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.