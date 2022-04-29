Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are continuing repair work on a section of Alcoa Highway where a sinkhole formed Thursday, April 28.
The sinkhole, which measures 10 feet deep by 16 feet wide, forced lane and shoulder closures which are likely to remain in place until Saturday morning, according to TDOT representative Mark Nagi.
According to Nagi, TDOT patched the sinkhole Friday and intends to "repave to more permanent standards" Wednesday, contingent on favorable weather conditions.
In a conversation with The Daily Times, Nagi stressed that the state highway department tracks potential problems closely.
“We monitor our roads every day to assess potential traffic hazards. TDOT will not allow a road to be open if it poses a danger to motorists,” he said.
The highway’s middle and right lanes, as well as its right shoulder, are shuttered as crews work on repairs.
Though a cause for frustration among motorists caught in ensuing traffic disruptions, sinkholes are not rare phenomena on Alcoa Highway. In March, TDOT was called to work on depressions on the highway, near the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Per previous reporting from The Daily Times, TDOT and contractors including Rembco and Blalock performed repairs on the highway in an effort to stabilize the “voids” that had formed there.
Both state officials and federal data indicate that sinkhole formation is relatively common in East Tennessee, relative to other parts of the U.S. The region’s geology is especially conducive to sinkhole formation when wet weather conditions prevail.
