Early into Wednesday’s practice Jon Rechtorovic did not like what he was seeing. The Tellico Plains coach called his team together to remind them of what is at stake on Friday night.
Tellico Plains has not reached the second round of the playoffs since 2009. The Bears will have the chance to do so when they visit Region 4-2A Champions Watertown (9-1) in the first round of the TSSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
For the Bears, they know how good Watertown is. The Purple Tigers, ranked fourth in Class 2A, routed Tellico Plains 47-8 in the first round last season. But last season’s game barely rests on Rechtorovic’s mind. He, in his second season, is focused on his program.
“We are going into it trying to make ourselves better and take a step past the first round,” Rechtorovic said. “It has been a long time that Tellico Plains has made it to the second round, so we are trying to push it and get there.”
Tellico Plains has spent the week focusing on the fundamentals. Less then 48 hours from kickoff, the Bears are not trying to overcomplicate things.
“We work on fundamentals every day,” Rechtorovic said. “Today (Wednesday) is a defensive day, we started off with our tackling circuit even at this point in the season. I believe it is a key role when we do all special teams. We focus on defense (Wednesday) and then get on it with offense after that.”
Across the board, Tellico Plains brings a deeper program with it to Watertown. Seventeen players were eligible for the Bears due to injury when they met in 2019. This year, Rechtorovic and company will have nearly the full roster with them, and pulling off the upset is going to be a collective effort.
“We need people to step up. When your number is called, we need some people to step up and do a job,” Rechtorovic said. “Different people are going to get different coverages each week and we try to take advantage of whoever is open. I don’t count on individuals, we keep up our team effort.”
Tellico Plains prides itself on the defensive side. The Bears’ line is led by Chase Hunt, a senior who plays on both sides. Defensively, Tellico Plains will have its hands full with Watertown. The Purple Tigers have put up 30 points or more in five games this season — averaging 28.9 points a game.
On the other side of things, Watertown’s defense has been suffocating teams throughout 2020. The Purple Tigers have allowed seven points or less, including three shutouts, in eight games this season. Watertown allows 7.1 points per game — the fourth best mark across the state regardless of classification.
Tellico’s offense starts with sophomore quarterback Landon Hollinghead. Hollinghead has shown this season that he is capable of hitting receivers down the field and creating things with his out-of-pocket abilities. Players like Hunt, and Logan Holley, on the line will be key to allowing Hollinghead those options.
When the Bears keep the ball on the ground, Hollinghead, Logan Cox and Ethan Fairbanks will be key to moving down the field. If the Bears look to link up in the air and down the field, Major Carter, Gaige Fairbanks and Marshall Dukes will come into play.
The last time Tellico Plains reached the second round of the state playoffs was when the Bears beat Oliver Springs 20-12 Friday, Nov. 6, 2009.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST on Friday.
