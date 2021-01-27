During the past 12 years, four different coaches tried to rebuild Tennessee’s football program. All of them failed.
Tennessee is hoping Josh Heupel reverses that trend.
The university announced Wednesday morning that it hired Heupel to be its 27th head football coach and was slated to introduce the former Central Florida coach officially during a press conference at noon today (Wednesday, Jan. 27).
“We looked at a number of potential candidates,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. “Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players’ coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that that firsthand, and you can see it in his coaching record.”
Heupel went 28-8 in three seasons at Central Florida, succeeding Scott Frost after the Knights went 14-0 in 2017. During his tenure, Central Florida was the only team in the nation to rank in the top five nationally in total offense. When he was the offensive coordinator at Missouri, the Tigers ranked No. 1 in total offense in both 2016 and 2017.
White, who was hired away from UCF last week to replace Phillip Fulmer as athletic director, also hired Heupel at Central Florida.
Heupel will inherit the biggest rebuilding project of his coaching career. Tennessee is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during Jeremy Pruitt’s coaching tenure, and more than 20 players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season.
“I am thrilled to be coming to Tennessee,” Heupel said in the release. “I understand that Volunteer fans are hungry for a return to the top that they so richly deserve, and it is my goal and commitment to bring a championship back to Rocky Top.”
