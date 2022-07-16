Tennessee law enforcement will join with the rest of the southeastern region to combat speeding in “Operation Southern Slow Down” July 18-24. For the duration of the week Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will conduct strict enforcement of speed limits on interstates and highways.
Alcoa Chief of Police David Carswell said his department will be using recent crash statistics to focus patrol efforts around periods of higher risk, but will still be patrolling all the time.
“It’s very cliche, but speed kills, and traffic, especially for our county, is becoming even more congested,” Carswell said. “By at least slowing down you’re increasing your reaction time if something were to occur in front of you. You’re giving yourself a chance of surviving.”
Previously known as Operation Southern Shield, the operation has run annually since 2017. According to a press release from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, law enforcement agencies have seen a sharp increase in vehicles traveling over 100mph in the last few years.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers sharing the road with speeding vehicles allow plenty of space for safety. Let drivers pass if they are following too closely and stay out of the far left lane. Always wear a seatbelt.
