Tennessee state and local governments received more than $84 million in opioid abatement payments Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. The state has now received more than $128 million of the initial settlement payments from three national pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Included in the payments thus far is more than $90 million for the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which is dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis in the state. The remaining funds are split between the state’s general fund and a separate fund which will be disbursed directly to counties and local governments by the national administrator.
General Skrmetti said the funds represent a step toward undoing the destruction of the opioid epidemic.
“This money will be used exclusively to repair the damage by the opioid epidemic that continues to ravage Tennessee,” he said in a statement. “No amount of money will be enough to fully compensate the affected families and communities, but we will keep working to hold every bad actor accountable for their role in the crisis.”
The $90 million in the trust fund will be distributed by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, an independent panel established in 2021 which works to identify programs that will best remediate the effects of the opioid crisis. By statute, 35% of the funds will go to the counties to be spent on local abatement programs in addition to direct payments.
According to the release, the 2022 payments are significantly larger than previously because Tennessee met incentives established in the Janssen settlement which accelerated multiple annual payments from the company. Janssenn will next make six additional payments starting in 2026, while the three distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corporation — will make annual payments to involved states through 2038.
