From the Sept. 21, 1995, edition of The Daily Times: Nippondenso raised $153,000 for United Way of Blount County in 1995, a total equal to 14% of the organization’s fundraising goal for the year. The total reflected the corporate donation as well as the amount pledged by associates. Associate giving of $23,000 reflected an increase of 24% over the previous year. “This donation shows the tremendous commitment Nippondenso and Nippondenso associates have to the community,” United Way campaign Chair Chuck Newman told The Daily Times 25 years ago.
