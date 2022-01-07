A Blount County house fire that led to the death of three people is under investigation.
According to a release from Blount County Sheriff's Office, deputies and BCFD arrived at a residence along Sevierville Road around 7:15 a.m., and the main part of the house was "engulfed in flames."
Fourteen firefighters and eight fire trucks responded.
Once the firefighters extinguished the flames, they searched inside the house and located three victims.
The three were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
BCSO did not release the names of the three victims, pending the results of autopsies at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in the next few days.
The Blount County Fire Investigation Response team, comprised of representatives from BCSO, BCFD and Maryville and Alcoa Fire Departments, are working to determine the cause and origin of the fatal fire.
BCSO will release information as it becomes available.
