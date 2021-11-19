After deliberating for 10 hours, A Blount County jury found Tony Light not guilty of premeditated first-degree murder of his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Shea Light.
He was found guilty of first-degree murder during the perpetration of child abuse and of second-degree murder.
Aida Light was suffocated by her father when he got angry that she wouldn't stop crying on Feb. 23, 2011.
The sentencing hearing will be held this evening in Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan's courtroom.
