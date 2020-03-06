What would have been a Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals hearing transformed into a community Q&A as Townsend community members sought answers from Verizon legal representation about a cell tower proposed for the town's center.
Around 45 Townsend residents and interested parties gathered at the Highland Manor conference center Thursday night to get answers from Joey Hagris, a Nashville-based attorney representing Verizon in regards to a proposed Townsend cell tower project.
Plans to build a 199-foot cellular "monopole" on property of more than 1,500 feet off Carnes Road have frustrated many in the neighborhood who found out less than a month ago the project was set to for a hearing at Friday's BZA meeting.
After one man directly addressed Townsend's commission saying the tower would be an "eyesore" and a "scar" on the town's natural beauty, Verizon's legal representation removed the item from the BZA agenda, saying they wanted to address opposition before they moved forward.
Hagris answered questions for more than an hour Thursday and told citizens he would bring their concerns to Verizon.
He also spend time with individual homeowners earlier that day, reviewing the situation from their perspectives.
Some in the Carnes road area went so far as to fly a weather balloon showing how how visible the tower would be from various sections of town, something they said Verizon had also done when it was originally planning the tower's location.
Knoxville attorney Wayne Kline — who said he represented citizens who wanted the tower someplace else — was also present at the meeting, taking notes as residents debated with Hagris.
'Traffic' issues
Verizon's interest in building a tower comes as the closest device it has in the area has experienced increased use over the years, according to Hagris.
"Their goal is to offload (that) tower and to split the data load between the new tower and the existing tower," Hagris said in an interview after the meeting. On the whole, the company is trying to increase capacity for the network.
Hagris noted he only had one bar of service on his phone at the Highland and other Verizon customers present at the meeting said they had similarly low service capacities.
Users at the meeting who had U.S. Celluar and AT&T plans said they had three to five bars on their phones.
Hagris pointed out this low data capacity several times throughout the meeting.
"There's not enough bandwidth," he said, emphasizing the cellular giant's interests, adding summertime creates "an even bigger problem" because of the amount of visitors.
He also noted 80% of 911 calls come from cell phones.
Though Hagris said he did not know exactly why Verizon wants to build on the Carnes Road property, he said that simply putting another Verizon device on a nearby, already-existing tower would not suffice: The company wants a completely new tower to "offload" traffic on other Verizon devices nearby.
Hagris said more technical information on the situation would be available at a hearing if Verizon puts their request back on the BZA's agenda.
Verizon attorney to report back
"This is normal for you ... putting up a cell tower in the middle of a town in a lot of places is not a big deal. Townsend is different," resident Chuck Brown said to Hagris during the meeting. "You have to be sure to pass that along because the people here are not OK with that ... That's not what Townsend is."
Brown and resident Mike Polak — who first brought concerns about the tower to Townsend's board of commissioners — referred to the city's moniker "the peaceful side of the Smokies" and its reputation as a scenic and traditional remnant of Tennessee's old country, something even the Townsend government website brings to the fore.
"All the local government here that I've spoken to feel the same way," Brown said.
"Verizon knows that we sit next to the most-visited park in the country," resident Jodi Savage said during the meeting. "We are one of the main gateways into the park. And for our town, economically, we want people to come through Townsend ... to get to the park because we want them to eat at our restaurants and things like that. We want to maintain our 'peaceful side of the Smokies.'"
During the meeting, another resident who said his property borders the field where the tower has been proposed, got up and left.
"By the way," he said to the room, "not everybody's opposed to said tower."
Many residents said they don't want Verizon to propose changing or camouflaging the tower like a very tall pine: They want it to be moved elsewhere.
Hagris said that, before a public hearing on the tower when attorneys may be given a chance to argue both sides of the issue, he will report his conversations to Verizon, though he said he didn't know exactly when that would be.
