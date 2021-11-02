One lane on Northbound Alcoa Highway has been closed since early Tuesday by a single-vehicle crash near Shoney's at 4:04 a.m., an Alcoa Police Department press release states.
APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded after a commercial tractor and trailer crashed into a ravine off the side of the road, the release states.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center, the release states, adding that the driver is currently in critical condition.
No more information has been released at this time. Wright Road is also inaccessible, the release adds.
