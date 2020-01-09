The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee collected more than $11 million in criminal and civil fines during fiscal 2019, the office announced Thursday in a press release.
Of the total, just more than $9 million was collected from criminal actions and approximately $2.1 million was collected from civil fines, the press release from the Eastern District of Tennessee states.
“Criminal and civil monetary penalties provide additional deterrence to those who seek to violate federal laws,” U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to strive toward (ensuring) that ill gotten gains are collected and returned to the federal coffers for reimbursement for victims of crimes. ..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.