A brush fire is under control today, March 9, near Lovers Lane in Townsend, Police Chief Kevin Condee told The Daily Times.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Don Stallions said at 1:20 p.m. crews were working on getting the blaze under control.
Condee said at 2:15 p.m. the fire was under control.
The small fire happened on the same day there are controlled burns near the Wears Valley border with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but are not connected, Stallions said.
More crews were coming to assist volunteer firefighters throughout the afternoon, and Stallions said early afternoon no structures were threatened.
This story will be updated for Wednesday's print edition after more details are available.
