A power outage Friday afternoon in Maryville is affecting more than 7,800 customers according to online data, and a downed power line near John Sevier Elementary School may be to blame, according to city officials.
Maryville's outage software reported at about 3:45 p.m. that 7,890 customers had been affected by an outage.
It's affecting businesses, residents and traffic lights.
Deputy Director of Maryville Electric Department James Bond reported through Maryville communications official Jane Groff that two substations were "out and they're working with the city of Alcoa to determine the cause."
Groff later said there was a power line down near John Sevier Elementary School.
"A line associated with the transmission line between two of our substations came down, cause unknown," Groff said. "We are working to isolate and restore the power, then work on the repair."
By 4:45 p.m., Bond said Grand View Subdivision's power had been restored.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
