A leader with RIO Revolution's Church's recovery ministry whom the Blount County Sheriff's Department reported missing Wednesday has been found
Catherine "Catt" Dees, RIO's Celebrate Recovery leader, was found safe, according to a BCSO post.
Details will be in the Thursday issue of the The Daily Times.
