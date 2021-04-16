UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. — TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in a message to The Daily Times that a complete lane opening near the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) and Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane will have to wait until Saturday.
"The decision has been made to let the asphalt cool and harden overnight," Nagi said at 3:30 p.m. Friday. "The contractor hoped to open it up this afternoon but the asphalt isn't cooperating with that plan. They now plan to come out tomorrow around noon to open the road up."
2 p.m. — Work is progressing at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) and Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane much quicker than anticipated and a Tennessee Department of Transportation official said Friday, April 16, he hopes all lanes will be open by 5 p.m.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in messages to The Daily Times about 2 p.m. that paving is getting underway and the road may be drivable by Friday evening.
The city of Maryville posted online Thursday that repairs could take until next week, but officials said crews found the sinkhole was not as severe as they thought.
Roads originally were narrowed to one lane at the intersection on April 6 after a sewer pipe broke and a sinkhole ensued.
U.S. Highway 411 is managed by TDOT and Maryville crews weren't involved with repairs, but city engineers have been keeping track of the project.
"We are happy to report this news and that it now appears traffic will be returned to normal before the weekend," the city said in a news release Friday.
