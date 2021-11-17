Prosecutors against Tony Light for the alleged first degree murder of his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Light, introduced a video of Light blaming himself for Aida's death today, Nov. 17, during the second day of his trial.
It wasn't the same type of blame that Aida's mother, Light's ex-wife Selena Light, said she felt. Guilt for not checking to make sure her daughter was breathing at 3 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2011, when she woke up and saw Tony and Aida peacefully laying in the bed beside her.
Eight years ago, Tony Light requested a meeting with the Blount County Sheriff's Office detective responsible for investigating Aida's death, Doug Davis. The two met on what would have been Aida's third birthday, Sept. 4, 2013.
The video showed Tony Light, a less hollow version of the man sitting in Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan's courtroom today, in a striped jail uniform across the table from a detective.
The two spoke with familiarity, and the detective even offered Light a tobacco dip and cigarette. Light said he had been trying to speak with the detective because he felt an overwhelming guilt for his daughter's death.
In the video, he told said that on Feb. 23, 2011, he was strung out on "dope," got angry at his daughter for crying, pressed her head against his chest until Aida lost her grip on his T-shirt, and then passed out.
He said in a letter almost a year later, he had woken up with a wet shirt that night, which he thought was sweat due to his drug-induced state. It was Aida's spit up.
In the 2013 video he said, broken by tears, that he didn't check to see if she was alive and laid her beside him.
Testimony from the detective indicated that blood had pooled at the top of one of Aida's feet and her back, which is a potential indicator of her position shortly after her heart stopped pumping blood.
On Aida's birthday in 2013, Light wasn't charged any criminal offenses after his admissions
In June the following year, Light sent a letter to the detective, revisiting the events during the early hours of Feb. 23, 2011.
In the letter, he said that he wasn't on medications for hallucinations anymore — like he was when they last spoke in 2013, and he could recite with a clear mind what happened to his daughter.
He recalled that Aida had an upper respiratory infection and wasn't supposed to have juice. He wrote in the letter that Selena Light or Aida's grandmother had given Aida juice the day she died.
He said Selena felt guilty for that, and he believed Aida had choked from acid reflex because of the bottle he had given her, the juice or being pressed into his chest with a pacifier.
