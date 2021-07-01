The city of Townsend and local leaders Friday will celebrate the designation of a portion of U.S. Highway 321 (East Lamar Alexander Parkway) as Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
A ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, 123 Cromwell Drive.
Retired Marine Lt. Gen. Robert Tiebout — a Townsend resident — will be the keynote speaker. State Rep. Jerome Moon will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Other local and state officials will be in attendance.
The city of Townsend welcomes anyone to attend and is thanking Vietnam vets Ron Kirby and Don Brewer for proposing the designation last year.
As part of the ceremony, leaders will reveal a sign from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to honor the highway's new status.
The event is sponsored by a handful of Townsend businesses.
