KNOXVILLE — Josh Heupel has had a few days to change his initial impressions of Tennessee’s season-opening performance since he walked off the field last Thursday night.
The Vols looked like a team in transition, but won comfortably, 38-6 over Bowling Green as they showcased a new offense led by a new quarterback as well as a number of transfers who debuted for Tennessee’s defense.
“I think (watching film) reaffirmed the effort we were playing with and strain,” Heupel said. “I thought defensively, our first two levels in particular, d-line and linebackers, played with great effort and strain and played sideline to sideline. I think you saw that with a lot of individuals on our special teams.
“Collectively, we could be a lot better with all 11 playing with that type of effort, but a lot of positives. On special teams, a lot of young players in particular getting their first action.”
Defensively, the Vols (1-0) produced 11 tackles for loss while limiting the Falcons to just 32 yards rushing, while holding two red zone drives to field goals.
“Any defensive team wants to keep every team out of the end zone and have a big old doughnut up there with zero points, right?” said senior defensive back Alontae Taylor, who finished with six tackles. “But we gave them two opportunities to kick field goals where they drove the field on us, and they got big chunks (of yardage) in the game.
“I feel like if we kept our composure and executed a little bit better, we could’ve had a big zero at the end of the game.”
Theo Jackson led the way with a team-high 11 tackles and 2.5 TFLs with three pass breakups.
The performance was one Heupel expected out of the senior defensive back.
“We expect him to play at a really high level because of who he is inside of our program,” Heupel said. “How he interacts with his teammates, how he competes every day, that’s why he was a team captain on Thursday night. We expect that high level, that’s how he has performed and really grown since we’ve gotten here.
“He’s got a great understanding of what we’re trying to do defensively, what his job is and the job of the guys around him, as well as.”
The Tennessee defense will have to follow up its Bowling Green outing with an even better one on Saturday against Pittsburgh (1-0) at noon inside Neyland Stadium.
The Panthers are coming off of a 51-7 win over Massachusetts in their season opener with quarterback Kenny Pickett finishing 27-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns while the run game finished with a total of 223 yards and five scores.
The last time Pickett faced Josh Heupel’s UCF team in 2019 he threw for 224 yards and a touchdown in a 35-34 win for Pitt.
“I couldn’t believe he is still around, he’s been there forever. He has continued to grow as a playmaker from the first time that I’ve seen him. He has great command and understanding of what they’re doing and is a really good decision maker. He’s got the ability to make plays too, uniquely able to extend and create plays.
“They put a ton of pressure on him, and when I say that, they put the ball in his hands a bunch and trust him. You see him play at a really high level.”
The Vols’ own run game was among the most consistent groups against Bowling Green.
Running backs Jabari Small and JUCO transfer Tiyon Evans rushed for 116 yards each, helping jumpstart Tennessee’s offense in the second half after posting just eight total yards in the second quarter.
“I thought as the night went on, they did a really good job of some of the scheme changes (Bowling Green) made, we adjusted to,” Heupel said. “At the running back position, I thought we did a really good job of pressing the line of scrimmage and delivering second level blocks to some of our combinations, whether it’s a center and a guard, or a guard and a tackle. I thought they bounced it well when it was right to bounce it, they didn’t just look to bounce it.
“I thought they finished the runs really well, trying to get plus-two out of it. Majority of the night, ball security, getting pad on their pad, arm-bar, two hands on the football, I thought they did a really good job of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.