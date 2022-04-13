The Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old boy Monday, April 11, after a school resource officer found a loaded handgun in his backpack at William Blount High School's Ninth Grade Academy.
The SRO received information through a text-a-tip application that the boy had a gun in his backpack and had been showing it to other students, according to the BCSO.
Within minutes the officer contacted the boy and found the gun, according to a BCSO spokesperson, who did not know how much ammunition the boy had.
The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school property by delinquent.
Four other male students were cited on a charge of threatening mass violence at school by delinquent, because they allegedly knew the boy had a gun and failed to report it.
BCSO has used a text-a-tip application since 2010, allowing people to anonymously share information with law enforcement officers. In an emergency situation people should dial 911.
To text a tip to the Blount County Sheriff's Office using a cell phone send it to 274637 (CRIMES) and start the message with the keyword BCSOTN. Tips also can be submitted online at www.blounttn.org/1226/Submit-a-Crime-Tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.