A Greenback woman accused of driving recklessly through a COVID-19 vaccination site to protest vaccines made her first appearance in court Monday.
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, Rudd Road, is charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment. She stood before Judge Michael A. Gallegos in a 9 a.m. hearing, during which her case was reset for a June 14 hearing as more information regarding the situation is awaited.
A full version of this story will be included in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Times.
