A single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon killed a Townsend woman after she hit a chain-link fence and collided with a utility pole.
Blount County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release early Tuesday, March 9, that 32-year-old Alyssa Marie Handley, Old Highway 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Russell Road.
Deputies responded to the accident around 12:45 p.m. March 8 and shortly after, AMR personnel pronounced Handley dead, the release states.
Handley was traveling southwest on Russell Road in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when, deputies determined, she veered off the road, hit a chain-link fence, continued in a straight line and stopped when she struck a utility pole.
The airbag deployed, but Handley was not wearing a seatbelt, the release states. There were no passengers in the car.
An investigation is ongoing.
